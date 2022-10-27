Pine-Sol Products Recalled

UNDATED (WJON News) - The latest recall affects your cleaning cabinet.

Clorox has recalled most Pine-Sol cleaning products due to bacteria detected in some of the products. The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can cause a serious infection in people with a weakened immune system.

The recall involves approximately 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners. The date codes on the bottle start with “A4” followed by a five-digit number less than 22249. The product is sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 ounces.

Pine-Sol label with the UPC code highlighted in red. Photo: USCPSC Pine-Sol label with the UPC code highlighted in red. Photo: USCPSC loading...

Consumers are asked to take a picture of the 12-digit UPC code and the date code, dispose of the bottle and contact Pine-Sol for a full refund. contact the company for a refund of the suggested manufacturer’s price.

The recalled product was sold at Amazon.com, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ’s, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Lowe’s, Publix, and other major retailers for between $2.50 and $12.50 a bottle.