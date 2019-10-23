Iraqi Man’s Request for Release Dismissed as Removal Looms
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- An Iraqi man's petition to be released from immigration
custody has been dismissed after his order for deportation became final this
summer.
Thirty-five-year-old Farass Adnan Ali has been in immigration detention for
more than two years. In July, U.S. District Judge David Doty ruled that the
lengthy detention violated Ali's rights and that Ali should be released while he
awaited a final order for removal.
But weeks later those deportation orders were finalized, making Ali's request
moot. Doty dismissed Ali's petition on Wednesday.
The government has had the authority to deport Ali since August.
Ali came to the U.S. in 2014 as a refugee from Turkey. He was taken into
immigration custody in 2017 after it was alleged that he concealed service in
the Saddam Hussein regime's elite Republican Guard. His attorney has said he
made a mistake.