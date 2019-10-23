Iraqi Man’s Request for Release Dismissed as Removal Looms

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- An Iraqi man's petition to be released from immigration

custody has been dismissed after his order for deportation became final this

summer.

Thirty-five-year-old Farass Adnan Ali has been in immigration detention for

more than two years. In July, U.S. District Judge David Doty ruled that the

lengthy detention violated Ali's rights and that Ali should be released while he

awaited a final order for removal.

But weeks later those deportation orders were finalized, making Ali's request

moot. Doty dismissed Ali's petition on Wednesday.

The government has had the authority to deport Ali since August.

Ali came to the U.S. in 2014 as a refugee from Turkey. He was taken into

immigration custody in 2017 after it was alleged that he concealed service in

the Saddam Hussein regime's elite Republican Guard. His attorney has said he

made a mistake.