Iowa Man Hurt in Semi Crash in Meeker County

COSMOS -- An Iowa man is hurt after the semi he was driving went into the ditch in Meeker County.

The incident happened along Highway 4 in Cosmos Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 29-year-old Joshua Hinckley, of Sioux Rapids, Iowa, was heading north when he went off the road and into the ditch. Authorities say the semi came to a rest on the passenger side.

Hinckley was taken to Hutchinson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Filed Under: cosmos, meeker county, semi, State Patrol
Categories: State/Regional News
