Insider: Governor to Address Getting Kids Back in Schools

ST. PAUL -- Getting more kids back into schools full time is expected to be a hot topic this week.

Political Insider Blois Olson says with the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations down and the vaccination rates going up there is a growing push to return kids to the classroom.

I think there's a growing sense nationally and here in Minnesota that schools should start to reopen much faster. Governor Walz could say something about that later this week and I think that this is one of the pieces that as you look at the COVID numbers people are going to be asking more and more why schools aren't reopening faster.

Olson says only five school districts in the state have kindergarten through 12th grade fully open.

Locally, Sauk Rapids-Rice returned to full in-person learning on February 2nd, Sartell St. Stephen started Monday, and the St. Cloud Area School District will transition back on March 10th.

Olson says the schools in the St. Cloud metra area seem to be much farther ahead than many other districts in the state, especially those in the Twin Cities metro area.

