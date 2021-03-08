Political Insider: State Lawmakers Have Deadlines Looming

ST. PAUL -- As the world watches the Derek Chauvin murder trial unfold starting this week, lawmakers at the state capitol continue to go about their business.

Political Insider Blois Olson says it's an important week ahead with some deadlines approaching and key legislation hanging in the balance...

They have their first deadline at the end of the week to get the first hearing on key legislation. I expect action this week on the funding for inner-city or municipal police funding to handle protection for this Derek Chauvin trial. And, they still have to get a budget done.

Olson does say the Derek Chauvin murder trial and the security surrounding the proceedings could drive some of the discussion around public safety reform.

Meanwhile, Governor Tim Walz announced last week that he plans to give his State of the State address from his hometown of Mankato later this month. Olson says despite everything going on with the coronavirus pandemic, the Chauvin murder trial, and a looming state budget battle, he says the governor will be focusing on education...

I think the idea that because he is going to do his State of the State from his old classroom in Mankato, he is not just gearing up for making the case for his budget. He wants education to be the number one issue for his administration. And, the pandemic kind of got that going sideways. But, he's definitely going to make that the focus for the next year as he goes into his reelection as well.

Governor Walz will deliver his State of the State address at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 21st.