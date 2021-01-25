New Bill Would Legalize Sports Betting in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- A bill will be introduced at the state capitol this week to legalize sports betting in the state.

Democrat Karla Bigham will author the bill in the Senate and Republican Pat Garofalo will carry the bill in the House.

Political Insider Blois Olson says it's hard to say if the bill will have any traction during this legislative session, but he does think it has broad support, with the pieces already in place to make it happen.

A couple of considerations, one is the state can do this through the lottery or maybe through the horse tracks that the state already regulates. One of the questions is what interest do the tribal casinos have in sports betting? They've been relatively quiet.

Two of Minnesota's neighbors, Iowa and South Dakota, offer sports betting and Olson says Minnesotans are already gambling on sports online.

The real truth is that it's online already and so betting on sports is very popular through apps or on the web. It's already happening in Minnesota, so can Minnesota gain a little revenue or income from it if they legalize sports betting?

Currently, 25 states and Washington D.C. have allowed some form of sports betting. A news conference on the bill will be held Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

