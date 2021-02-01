Insider: Despite Lower COVID Numbers Dial Adjustment Not Coming

ST. PAUL -- It has been a few weeks since bars and restaurants and other businesses have been allowed to reopen for in-person service, however, they still have to close by 10:00 p.m.

Political Insider Blois Olson says he's not expecting any changes to the dials this week, despite the fact that we've had our lowest COVID-19 numbers in the state since September.

I think the pressure will be building from republicans and businesses to begin to look at what an adjustment of the dials might look like, but I also think the governor is going to make the case that the longer we can keep the cases low with these new variants the better for schools.

Olson says there is a lot of anxiety over a possible surge in cases with several new COVID-19 variants now confirmed in the United States, including the Brazilian variant that was first detected here in Minnesota.

Some of the tightest restrictions that are in place right now include social settings capped at two households with a 10 person maximum indoors, entertainment venues and gyms at 25 percent capacity, and wedding receptions are capped at 10 people.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app