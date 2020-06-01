Illinois Man Faces Federal Charges for Rioting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- An Illinois man who allegedly participated in rioting in
Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd has been arrested and charged with
federal counts.
Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, of Galesville, Illinois, was arrested Monday in Chicago
and charged by criminal complaint with three counts, including civil disorder,
carrying on a riot and possession of unregistered destructive devices.
According to an FBI affidavit, Rupert posted a self-recorded video on his
Facebook page last week that shows him in Minneapolis, handing out explosive
devices to others and encouraging them to throw the explosives at law
enforcement. The video also shows him damaging property, attempting to light a
business on fire, and looting.
The affidavit says that on Saturday, Rupert posted on his Facebook page that he
was headed to Chicago, and that he would loot there.
Early Sunday morning, he posted more videos of himself in and around Chicago,
and saying "let's start a riot.''
He was arrested by Chicago police for violating an emergency curfew in the
city. Officers found several destructive devices, a hammer, a heavy-duty
flashlight and cash in his vehicle, according to authorities.
Rupert was appearing in federal court in Chicago on Monday. It was not
immediately clear if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.
Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer
pressed his knee into Floyd's neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he
couldn't breathe. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the
country, some of which became violent.