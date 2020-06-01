Illinois Man Faces Federal Charges for Rioting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- An Illinois man who allegedly participated in rioting in

Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd has been arrested and charged with

federal counts.

Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, of Galesville, Illinois, was arrested Monday in Chicago

and charged by criminal complaint with three counts, including civil disorder,

carrying on a riot and possession of unregistered destructive devices.

According to an FBI affidavit, Rupert posted a self-recorded video on his

Facebook page last week that shows him in Minneapolis, handing out explosive

devices to others and encouraging them to throw the explosives at law

enforcement. The video also shows him damaging property, attempting to light a

business on fire, and looting.

The affidavit says that on Saturday, Rupert posted on his Facebook page that he

was headed to Chicago, and that he would loot there.

Early Sunday morning, he posted more videos of himself in and around Chicago,

and saying "let's start a riot.''

He was arrested by Chicago police for violating an emergency curfew in the

city. Officers found several destructive devices, a hammer, a heavy-duty

flashlight and cash in his vehicle, according to authorities.

Rupert was appearing in federal court in Chicago on Monday. It was not

immediately clear if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer

pressed his knee into Floyd's neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he

couldn't breathe. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the

country, some of which became violent.