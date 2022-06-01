If You Moved Away from Minnesota, What Would You Miss Most?

What would you miss the most (other than friends & family) if you moved away from Minnesota? Lakes, the Mall of America, Pete & Kelly? :) Let us know what you'd miss, and see our answers -- and the rest of 'em as they come in. You betcha!

Let us know what you'd miss by calling us at 320-252-9897, texting us with the CHAT button on the 98.1 app, tweeting us (@981Country), on Facebook, or by shooting us an email. Here are Pete & Kelly's answers, as well as the rest of what we've read so far:

PETE: The water, the small towns, Vikings & Twins.

KELLY: The lakes, and my parents.

JIM : The four seasons.

LISA: Country music festivals.

OLIVIA: Weekends at the lake.

DAVE: Local sports teams.

ELLA: Fall colors & State Fair.

JENNY: 'Minnesota nice.' We really are nicer up here.

ASHLEY: My family!

BRIANNA: Hunting in the Fall with the beautiful leaves.

LIZ: Meat raffles!

JANICE: The north shore. Summer weekend trips to Duluth & Grand Marais.

AMORETTE: The scenery.

NATE: Ice fishing.

STACI: Little Falls Art Fair!!!!

RICKY: Snowmobiling and waterskiing!!

TAMMI: Hot dishes. :)

RICH: Minnesota State Fair.

TRAVIS: The Vikes.

DILLON: The Vikings.

TONYA: Mall of America!

SKIP: Ice fishing.

LEVI: The walleye opener.

It's good to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes!

