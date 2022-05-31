Melrose Student Recognized for Helping Authorities At Crash Scene

MELROSE -- A Melrose High School student was recognized for his role in helping the Stearns County Sheriff's Office in a crash.

On May 18th, Fernando Estrella was riding along with School Resource Officer Deputy Tyler Johnson for a job shadow, when they were called to the scene of an accident in Freeport.

The sheriff's office says Johnson arrived and found out some of the people involved only spoke Spanish.

Johnson turned to Estrella, who speaks Spanish, to help him in translating with the people involved in the crash. Estrella also helped the Melrose Ambulance and Freeport Fire and Rescue in the investigation of the crash.

For his role, Johnson awarded Estrella a certificate of recognition for his actions and assistance.