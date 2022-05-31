Section 6AA Softball Playoffs Postponed

Softball section playoffs scheduled for today in section 6AA have been postponed due to field conditions. All of today's games have been rescheduled for Wednesday. Cathedral will play Pequot Lakes at 5pm at Miller Field in Waite Park in the winners bracket. Holdingford will match up with Pierz at 5pm at Traut Field in Waite Park in an elimination game. The winner of the Holdingford/Pierz game will play the loser of the Cathedral/Pequot Lakes game at 7pm in Waite Park Wednesday night. This tournament wraps up Thursday in Waite Park.

In Section 8-3-A Rocori will be hosting Alexandria today in the winners bracket with Detroit Lakes playing Little Falls in an elimination game at Rocori High School. This tournament wraps up Thursday at St. Ben's.