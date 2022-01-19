I Toured The Poseidon House, What You Didn’t See On TV

Like many central Minnesotans, I have wanted to tour the St. Cloud Poseidon House for as long as I can remember. It's so mysterious.

The house has a huge Poseidon statue in the front yard, its own illuminated beating heart, and a glowing eye on the front door to watch over the property at night.

Who wouldn't want to take a peek inside? It's definitely one of the most unique homes in the area. In fact, HGTV named it the 'Ugliest House In The Midwest' a few weeks ago. It's been the source of many rumors in the community over the years, namely because it's mysterious.

Owner Kourtney Bradford invited me to tour the house, and of course, I couldn't turn her down. Bradford bought the home in 2020 for the deal of the century. She paid $495,000, even though at one point the asking price was $1.2 million.

Here are a few of my initial thoughts after touring the property. I had MANY, but here are just a few of my big takeaways...and photos you didn't get to see on HGTV.

It's the original smart house. Everything in this home is run through the internet and can be controlled right from Kourtney's phone. How neat is that? If she wants to turn the beating heart on, she can do that on her phone.

It's got fog machines, laser lights, you name it. There's a rumor of a secret room somewhere in the house. Bradford assured me that's not true. At least, she hasn't been able to find it.

It probably would have won HGTV's title of 'Ugliest House In America' if the TV show could have shown you everything. The home is full of original wall paintings from artists around the world. For that reason, there are copyright issues.

Not everything could be filmed for TV. Also, there are a few things that were a tad inappropriate for the show...like, the male body parts cemented into the wall as you walk down the stairs. Yes, you read that right. That's just one example. Hence why the owner is looking to do a major remodel.

This observation seems obvious, but, the remodel is going to be very spendy. There's fake rock, giant fish, stones of various kinds, and more cemented into the walls. When all that is removed, the walls will need to be patched up.

According to Kourtney, the previous homeowner spent about $700,000 to make all of the updates he wanted.

The house was sold with all of the original furnishings to boot. So, the beds, couches, dining room table, and even the office desk are all still in the house. And, the detail in the furniture is unique and intricate.

The previous homeowner had his likeness turned into Poseidon himself. It's etched in glass underneath the kitchen's coffee bar.

The view of the Mississippi is breathtaking. I've lived in this area for most of my life and I'm confident that Poseidon's Fortress has the best view of the river. The property feels like a movie set.

Here is a look at the house from 2020 when it was on the market: