Husky Athletics Sign Sports Medicine Deal

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Huskies have a new medical partner.

St. Cloud State University athletics has signed a deal with CentraCare - M Physicians Orthopedics to be the exclusive sports medicine provider for Husky athletics.

Starting this fall, CentraCare M Physicians will provide sports medicine and mental health services to Husky athletes.

St Cloud State director of sports medicine, Rachel Johnson, said the new services will provide comprehensive support to the athletes.

CentraCare has come in seamlessly with extraordinary, top-notch, orthopedic and sports medicine services for our Huskies athletes. Their doctors and therapists are dedicated to providing the best services possible for our collegiate athletes. St Cloud State Athletics could not be more excited to work with their team of sports medicine experts.

SCSU officials say the new deal will mean specialized nutritional counseling, training, mental health, and rehabilitation will be available to all athletes.

George Morris, MD, sports medicine physician at CentraCare M Physicians Orthopedics, stated this new partnership takes Husky athletics to a new, higher, level.

Simply having a physician or trainer at games is insufficient these days. A first-rate program must also offer everything from nutrition counseling, to athletic trainers, to sports psychology support, to rehabilitation and more. CentraCare is proud to serve our young athletes in this way.

CentraCare M Physicians began offering services with the start of this year’s fall sports schedule.