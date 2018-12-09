Huskies Get First Conference Win of the Season Over Minot State

The St. Cloud State University women’s basketball team edged out Minot State 61-60 on the road on Saturday.

The Huskies got out to an early lead, ending the first quarter up 18-13. The Beavers outscored SCSU 23-3 in the second, and the Huskies trailed by 15 heading into the third. They closed the deficit o 9 points by the start of the fourth quarter. A shot by Madelin Dammann in the final seconds put them just over the edge for the win.

Dammann led the team with 16 points. Nikki Kilboten scored a career-high 12 points, and Katrina Theis added 11.

The Huskies improve to 4-3 and 1-2 in the NSIC. They return to the court on Friday, Dec. 14th when they host Southwest Minnesota State University. Pre-game starts at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.