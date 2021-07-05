Human Remains Found in River in Central Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say they've recovered human remains from the Mississippi River in central Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Department says water patrol deputies were called to the river near the Xcel Energy Water Power Park on Sunday evening. There they found Minneapolis police officers who had recovered the remains from the river.

The remains were taken to the county medical examiner's office. Detectives from both the sheriff's department and police department are investigating.

