Huge Snowstorm Will Impact Iowa, Wisconsin

UNDATED -- While we're expecting a bitter blast of cold air here in Minnesota this weekend, our neighbors to our south and east are preparing a big winter storm.

A large winter storm will bring two periods of snow and blowing snow to Iowa to end the week, with some freezing rain also expected south toward the Missouri border.

The first period of snow will occur this afternoon and this evening through southwest, central and eastern Iowa. Brisk winds will also produce blowing snow with reduced visibilities.

After a brief break overnight, additional snow and blowing snow is anticipated from midday Saturday into early Saturday evening as the last of the storm moves through the state.

By the time the storm ends Saturday evening, storm total snow accumulations will reach at least several inches over the southeast half of the state with areas of heavier snow south central into eastern Iowa where amounts may reach 6 to 10 inches.

National Weather Service

Winter Storm Warning in effect for southern and southeastern counties with a Winter Storm Watch continuing to the north. The warnings are in effect beginning at 7 PM while the watch will go into effect 12 PM Saturday.

Generally a large swath of 4-10 inches of snow across southern Wisconsin with a fairly sharp cutoff expected to the northwest. In addition, a wintry mix including some accumulating ice up to a quarter inch to the southeast mainly occurring Friday night.