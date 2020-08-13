Howard “Howie” E. Volkers, 79, St. Cloud

February 25, 1941 - August 12, 2020

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Howard “Howie” E. Volkers, age 79, who passed away Wednesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids.

Howard Emil Volkers was born February 25, 1941 in St. Cloud to Emil & Marie (VanHouse) Volkers. He married Anna Kotzer on April 19, 1963 in Webster, SD. Howie worked for Landy Packing for 22 years, Bauerly Brothers, Northern National Gas, and then back to Bauerly Brothers. He enjoyed going to the casino, traveling but not flying, and watching his grandson Jonathan raise bees. Howie always had a smile and never got mad.

Howie is survived by his wife, Anna of St. Cloud; sons, Gregory (Susy) of Duelm, Daniel of Sauk Rapids, and David (Kathy) of Port Angeles, WA; brothers and sisters, Robert (Max) of Florida, Judy (Mark) Thompson of St. Cloud, Allan (Paula) of Albany, Marlys (George) Welle of Sartell, Mark (Mary) of Kimball, Steven (Lori) of Sartell, Wayne (Mary Jo) of St. Joseph, and Kevin of Sauk Rapids; 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter. Howie was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Gene.