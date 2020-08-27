Home Explosion Kills Man, Injures Woman Near Marshall

MARSHALL (AP) -- Authorities say one person was killed and another was injured in an explosion that destroyed a home in southwestern Minnesota.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the explosion happened near Marshall about 6:30 a.m. Thursday at a home along state Highway 19. Sheriff's officials say a man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to a hospital in Marshall for treatment of her injuries.

There were reports of people feeling the explosion that leveled the home at least two miles away. The cause of the blast is under investigation.