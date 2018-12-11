Holiday Train to Chug Through Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- You can get into the holiday spirit as the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train moves through central Minnesota this week.

The train will be chugging through this Wednesday. It will be stopping in Buffalo at 5:45 p.m., Annandale at 7:15 p.m. and Eden Valley at 8:55 p.m.

The year's musical performers will be The Trews and Willy Porter. Every stop will feature a brief presentation with local food shelf representatives followed by a short concert of modern and traditional Christmas music.

Each stop lasts about 30 minutes. The event is free to attend but you are encouraged to bring a healthy food item or cash donation for the local food shelf.

The Holiday Train has been rolling through the US and Canada since 1999. It features 14 rail cars all decked out in holiday lights. It's raised $14.5 million and over 4 million pounds of food for North American food banks.