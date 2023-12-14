LOOK: Pictures From The Festive Holiday Train In Buffalo, MN

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has been making it's way through Minnesota with multiple stops along the way. This FREE event has been bringing out lots of folks to each stop. I attended the stop in Buffalo yesterday and it was packed.

If you haven't been able to make it out, you can enjoy the pictures of it here! Then you'll want to put it on the calendar to make it out to one of the stops next year to see this impressive show and holiday light display. The entire train is about 1,000 feet in length and has 14 decorated rail cars.

Photo by Brooks O'Brian Photo by Brooks O'Brian loading...

Last night we all knew it was close when the Railroad Crossing lights came on, then a few seconds later the was the sound of the train whistle and finally the twinkling beautiful lights of the decorated train cars.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Brooks O'Brian Photo by Brooks O'Brian loading...

Photo by Brooks O'Brian Photo by Brooks O'Brian loading...

Photo by Brooks O'Brian Photo by Brooks O'Brian loading...

It wasn't just gorgeous lights on the trains, there was live entertainment as well. The Buffalo stop featured MacKenzie Porter and Dallas Smith. MacKenzie is a Canadian singer and songwriter that recently had a hit song with with Nashville's Dustin Lynch called "Thinking 'Bout You".

Dallas Smith is an established Canadian artist with multiple number one hits in Canada.

2023 Canadian Country Music Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

MacKenzie opened with a rendition of "Las Christmas" and then Dallas Smith joined her for a performance of "Thinking 'Bout You".

Photo by Brooks O'Brian Photo by Brooks O'Brian loading...

Food and cash donations were collected at each stop. Buffalo, MN Mayor Teri Lachermeier came on stage to thank everyone for coming out and for all of those that donated as well.

Photo by Brooks O'Brian Photo by Brooks O'Brian loading...

There are a couple more stops tonight and one final stop tomorrow night (Friday, December 15). You can see the schedule HERE.

TOUR OF GLENSHEEN AT THE HOLIDAYS