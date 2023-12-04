5 Can’t-Miss Light Displays in MN. Spectacular Additions and Updates!

It may be cold in Minnesota during the Holidays, but it's also beautiful! I just spent over 15 years in San Diego, California. Although it is beautiful there and having summer-like temperatures year-round was wonderful, there was one thing I always missed.

There's something about seeing holiday lights against a snowy backdrop. Here in Minnesota we're lucky to have such beauty through the holidays and I'm excited to be back and have the opportunity to enjoy it again.

If you love that too, here are some holiday light displays you don't want to miss.

New Additions to the list:

MINNESOTA ARBORETUM

Minnesota Arboretum in Chaska is a one mile self-guided walk-through experience. New this year is a color-changing tunnel, a winter village, a field of sunflowers and more lights then ever before! Don't miss the S'mores Village too.

SEVERS HOLIDAY LIGHTS

Severs Holiday Lights in Shakopee is a 1/2 mile drive-thru experience featuring 2.5 Million lights. Open 7 days a week through December 31st. Must buy tickets online before going.

Previously published:

CHRISTMAS IN COLOR AT VALLEYFAIR CANCELLED IN 2023

Christmas in Color is a drive-thru light show that features millions of lights that are synchronized to music.

WINTER SKOLTICE IN EAGAN

The 3rd Annual Winter SKOLtice will take place at the Viking Lakes complex in Eagan. It will feature over 2 million lights in a drive-thru experience. But it also features activities like ice skating, curling and more.

Get our free mobile app

CELEBRATE THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD

Celebrate the Light of the World in Willmar. This was started by the Koosman family and grew into a family tradition. After 10 years the Koosman family handed it off to Willmar Fest who continue bringing the lights and joy each Holiday season. This is a drive-thru event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrate the Light (@celebratethelightoftheworld)

GLOW HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

GLOW Holiday Festival in St. Paul. Returning to CHS Field in Downtown St. Paul and running November 16th to December 31st. Hours are 5p - 9p each evening.

BENTLEYVILLE TOUR OF LIGHTS

Bentleyville Tour of Lights in Duluth is a walk-thru Holiday lighting extravaganza! It's at Bayfront Festival Park on the shores of Lake Superior in Downtown Duluth and features over 5 Million lights.

The Best Royal Frosting For Holiday Cookies