Hole in Minnesota Pipeline Causes 8,400-Gallon Fuel Spill

COTTONWOOD, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities say a hole in a western Minnesota pipeline

caused a spill of about 8,400 gallons of diesel fuel, some of which found its

way into a drainage ditch.

Reports say the incident happened Wednesday night near

Cottonwood. A statement from the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office states the

fuel escaped from ``a small hole'' in the Magellan Midstream pipeline, which is

8 inches in diameter.

The company says about 75 people, including emergency responders, federal,

state and local regulators, cleanup experts, excavators, and Magellan employees

were at the site helping with cleanup and investigation.

One minor injury was reported, to a worker involved in the cleanup.