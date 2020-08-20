Historic Farmstead Opening for Five Saturday Programs

ELK RIVER -- A central Minnesota historical site will be opening for a series of Saturday programs starting this weekend.

The Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River will be open for visitors for five Saturdays between now and the end of October.

You will be able to tour the historic 1850s farmstead and trails, take in the gardens, and get up close with the animals, but the indoor spaces including the farmhouse will remain closed. The visitor center will be open for bathroom use only.

Tickets can be bought online for a reduced price of eight dollars and a limited number of walk-up tickets will be available each day. Oliver Kelley Farm will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on August 22nd, September 5th and 19, and October 10th and 24th.

The farmstead is located at 15788 Kelley Farm Road, nestled between Highway 10 and the Mississippi River.