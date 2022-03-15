Central MN Mental Health Center Names New Executive Director

ST. CLOUD -- The Central Minnesota Health Center will be under some new leadership this spring.

The organization announced Monday that Jessica Brandon had been hired on as the next Executive Director.

Brandon is a Minnesota native and has more than 20 years of experience in similar positions at nonprofit social service and domestic violence prevention and advocacy agencies across the country.

She is a graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato, and Southern Illinois University. Brandon is set to start the position on April 18th.

Over the last few months, the position was filled on an interim basis by John Eggers.

The Central Minnesota Mental Health Center was started in 1959. Each year, the organization serves over 10,000 people in Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties.

