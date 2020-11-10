Hillside Early Childhood Moving to Distance Learning

SAUK RAPIDS -- Hillside Early Childhood in Sauk Rapids is moving to distance learning.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district says students will not have class in person or remotely Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. These days will be used for staff to plan and prepare for distance learning.

Students will begin distance learning on Monday and continue through Wednesday, November 25th. The planned return date is Monday, November 30th.

Wednesday from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. Early Childhood Pre-Kindergarten families can pick up 10 free grab-and-go meals for each Hillside student.

On Sunday night the Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board also decided to move Pleasantview, Rice, the Middle School and High School to distance learning until November 30th.