Highway Signs Memorialize MnDOT Employees Killed at Work

ST. CLOUD -- A pair of highway signs memorializing two former Minnesota Department of Transportation employees, killed while at work along I-94, will be dedicated during a private ceremony in St. Cloud Friday afternoon.

Kenneth Sellon and Eugene Schlotfeldt were sitting in a work truck along the side of the highway when they were hit and killed by a motorist on November 14, 1968.

Family members of Sellon raised money for the signs, which were installed between Sauk Centre and Alexandria late last year.

MnDOT spokesperson Anne Meyer says the men are among 35 MnDOT employees who have lost their lives on Minnesota roadways since 1960.

"We always have workers on our highways, whether it's winter maintenance work or summer construction season. We really encourage motorists to do their part. When they're around folks who are working, we want them to stay alert and watch for signs, equipment or workers."

Meyer says the dedication ceremony at MnDOT's St. Cloud Training Center is not open to the public.

"The families worked hard to make this happen. So, we're going to get together, talk a little bit about both men, and just let the families have some time together."

At the time of the crash, Sellon was 58. Schlotfeldt was 34. Both were engineers.