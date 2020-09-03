Highway 23 Road Construction East of St. Cloud Starts Tuesday

ST. CLOUD -- A highway 23 reconstruction project in east St. Cloud gets underway after the holiday weekend. Starting Tuesday, crews will begin resurfacing Highway 23 between Benton County Road 1 and Highway 95 east of St. Cloud.

Both directions will have single lane closures with reduced speeds and flaggers directing access to and from intersections along the route.

As part of the project, a new Reduced Conflict Intersection will be built at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 8 near Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks.

The RCIs, also known as J-turns are designed to decrease fatalities and serious injuries caused by broadside crashes on four-lane divided highways. Drivers always make a right turn, followed by a U-turn. It prevents drivers from having to wait for a gap in both directions to cross.

Work will take place 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on some Saturdays.

The $3.8-million project is scheduled to be completed by late October.