Highway 23 Crash Snarls Monday Morning Traffic

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A crash just before 8:00 this morning snarled traffic in East St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol was alerted to the crash at the intersection of Highway 23 and 25th Avenue Northeast in Benton County.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say a 2019 GMC Sierra pickup driven by 50-year-old Chad Coleman of St. Cloud was crossing Highway 23 when it crashed with a 2019 Subaru Outback driven by 58-year-old Nina Henry of Foley.

The crash blocked the Northbound lane of Highway 23 for a short time, and Henry was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.