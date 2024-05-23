Highway 169 Construction Along Mille Lacs Lake Starts Tuesday

GARRISON (WJON News) -- A road construction project along Mille Lacs Lake gets underway starting Tuesday.

Crews will begin resurfacing and improving seven miles of Highway 169 south of Garrison on Tuesday.

The $4.6-million project will prompt some short segments of the highway to be alternate one-lane, one-way traffic with flaggers Monday through noon on Fridays during daylight hours.

In early May, crews replaced three culverts underneath the roadway, prompting a detour around the work zones.

In June, there will be some nighttime work and lane closures for approximately two weeks.

All lanes will be open on weekends and holidays.

Motorists are reminded to prepare for delays, especially during peak travel times.

The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-July.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes