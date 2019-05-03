Highway 15 to Close Starting Monday

ST. AUGUSTA -- A large construction project to rebuild Highway 15 will close the road starting Monday. Drivers who use Highway 15 between Kimball and St. Augusta will be forced to detour around the 12-mile work zone.

Highway 15 will be closed from Highway 55 in Kimball to 66th Avenue in St. Augusta.

Access to local businesses will remain open and you should contact the business directly to get the best route as Highway 15 will be impassable at different locations while crews replace underground pipes.

The highway is scheduled to reopen in late July.