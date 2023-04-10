Eastside Construction: Dairy Queen Preparing for Highway Project

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The massive two-year construction project on Highways 10 and 23 in east St. Cloud is going to impact businesses, residents, and travelers. The project officially gets underway on Monday, April 17th.

One of those businesses is the Dairy Queen along Highway 10. It just reopened last fall after being closed for eight months for a remodel. Jake and Tammy Asfeld bought the business in 2021 and then temporarily closed the restaurant so they could remodel the bathrooms and some employee areas.

They say business has been really good since they reopened. Sunday night is by far their busiest night of the week with people stopping on their way home from up north.

Jake says they will lose a little bit of access off Highway 10 when 4th Street Southeast closes, but travelers will still be able to get on the frontage road at the light at 15th Avenue Southeast. And, he says modern technology will help people unfamiliar with the area.

Google will route you if you are unfamiliar. Technology has come a long way in that regard so you can still find out how to get here if you are craving an ice cream treat or burger.

Tammy says about 75 percent of their business is from the community and about 25 percent is travelers, so she's optimistic their loyal customers will continue to come in. She says the new look has also been well received.

If you haven't been here yet, you've got to stop in and see the remodel. We have people coming in every day yet telling us how wonderful it is. If you haven't checked it out come on down regardless of the construction we're still here.

They say they feel they have an advantage because they have the grill so families can get both a meal and an ice cream treat in one stop.

The Asfelds say they remain positive that the project will all work out and they look forward to the new road being completed in two years.

Asfeld says they have a number of employees that live in Sauk Rapids so they have been talking to them and teaching them alternate routes on how to get to work this summer.

The Dairy Queen is open at 10:30 a.m. seven days a week. Their lobby closes at 8:00 p.m. and the drive-thru closes at 9:00 p.m.

WJON News will be doing a series of feature stories throughout the construction season with the local businesses impacted by the project on the east side of St. Cloud.

