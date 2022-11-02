High School Volleyball Playoff Results November 1

Section 8-3-A Semifinals

Detroit Lakes 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(25-12, 25-17, 25-17)(Alexis Helmin had 10 kills and 7 blocks and Jordyn Lee had 15 digs for the Storm).

Alexandria 3, ROCORI 1

(Detroit Lakes will play Alexandria in the Section Final Thursday)

Section 8-4-A Semifinals

Rogers 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

STMA 3, Buffalo 0

(Rogers will play STMA in the Section Final Thursday)

Section 6AA Quarterfinals

Cathedral 3, Milaca 0

(25-12, 25-14, 25-16)(Kayla Sexton had 12 kills and 10 digs and Cammy Sand had 16 set assists for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 20-8 and will play top seeded Sauk Centre at 5pm Thursday in Sauk Rapids).

Sauk Centre 3, Melrose 3

Pequot Lakes 3, Holdingford 0

Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Albany 0

(Pequot Lakes will play Wadena-Deer Creek at 7pm Thursday in Sauk Rapids)

Section 5AA Quarterfinals

Annandale 3, Blake 0

Rockford 3, Kimball 0

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 3, Marantha Christian Academy 0

Watertown-Mayer 3, Maple Lake 0