High School Volleyball Playoff Results November 1
Section 8-3-A Semifinals
Detroit Lakes 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
(25-12, 25-17, 25-17)(Alexis Helmin had 10 kills and 7 blocks and Jordyn Lee had 15 digs for the Storm).
Alexandria 3, ROCORI 1
(Detroit Lakes will play Alexandria in the Section Final Thursday)
Section 8-4-A Semifinals
Rogers 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
STMA 3, Buffalo 0
(Rogers will play STMA in the Section Final Thursday)
Section 6AA Quarterfinals
Cathedral 3, Milaca 0
(25-12, 25-14, 25-16)(Kayla Sexton had 12 kills and 10 digs and Cammy Sand had 16 set assists for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 20-8 and will play top seeded Sauk Centre at 5pm Thursday in Sauk Rapids).
Sauk Centre 3, Melrose 3
Pequot Lakes 3, Holdingford 0
Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Albany 0
(Pequot Lakes will play Wadena-Deer Creek at 7pm Thursday in Sauk Rapids)
Section 5AA Quarterfinals
Annandale 3, Blake 0
Rockford 3, Kimball 0
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 3, Marantha Christian Academy 0
Watertown-Mayer 3, Maple Lake 0