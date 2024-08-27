High School Sports Results/Schedule

Volleyball:

ROCORI 3, Apollo 0
(Scores were 25-5, 25-14,25-10)

Tuesday's Schedule:

Volleyball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Tech
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Becker
Royalton at Cathedral
Little Falls at Albany
Foley at Milaca
Melrose at Morris Area
Pierz at Pequot Lakes
KMS at Paynesville
Dassel-Cokato at Maple Lake
Redwood Valley at Eden Valley-Watkins
Rock Ridge at Princeton
Annandale at Norwood Young America
Holdingford at Rockford
Pine River-Backus at BBE
Kimball at Upsala

Boys Soccer:
Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Apollo at Sartell-St. Stephen
Tech at ROCORI
Cathedral at Pelican Rapids

Girls Soccer:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Apollo
ROCORI at Tech
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls

 

