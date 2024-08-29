High School Sports Results Wednesday August 28
Girls Soccer:
Cathedral 1, Little Falls 0
(Amelia Newiger scored the lone goal of the game, assisted by Nora Simones. Cathedral Head Coach Abby Schneider says "A strong defensive line combined with Aubrey Lesnau in goal for the shutout, only allowing Little Falls a few shots on goal." The Crusaders are 1-1 on the season and host Watertown-Mayer Thursday at 7pm)
Tech 6, Becker 0
(Molly Burkstrand scored a hat trick for Tech. The Tigers also got goals from Maggie O'Hara, Lauren Gazdzik and Journee Okwar.)
Thursday Schedule:
Football:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Irondale
Tech at Cambridge-Isanti
Rogers at Sartell-St. Stephen
Brooklyn Center at Apollo
Holdingford at Sauk Centre
Albany at New London-Spicer
Hill Murray at Becker
Maple Lake at ACGC
Kimball at HLWW
Chisago Lakes at Foley
Eden Valley-Watkins at Melrose