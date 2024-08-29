High School Sports Results Wednesday August 28

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 1, Little Falls 0

(Amelia Newiger scored the lone goal of the game, assisted by Nora Simones. Cathedral Head Coach Abby Schneider says "A strong defensive line combined with Aubrey Lesnau in goal for the shutout, only allowing Little Falls a few shots on goal." The Crusaders are 1-1 on the season and host Watertown-Mayer Thursday at 7pm)

Tech 6, Becker 0

(Molly Burkstrand scored a hat trick for Tech. The Tigers also got goals from Maggie O'Hara, Lauren Gazdzik and Journee Okwar.)

Thursday Schedule:

Football:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Irondale

Tech at Cambridge-Isanti

Rogers at Sartell-St. Stephen

Brooklyn Center at Apollo

Holdingford at Sauk Centre

Albany at New London-Spicer

Hill Murray at Becker

Maple Lake at ACGC

Kimball at HLWW

Chisago Lakes at Foley

Eden Valley-Watkins at Melrose