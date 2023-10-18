High School Sports Results Tuesday October 17
Girls Soccer:
Section 8AA Semifinals
Tech 1, Willmar 0
(Tech will play Alexandria Thursday at 6 p.m. for the Section Title)
Section 8A Final
East Grand Forks 2, Cathedral 0
(Cathedral's season ends with a record of 14-3-1)
Boys Soccer:
Section 8-3-A Semifinals
Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Bemidji 1
STMA 2, Moorhead 0
(Sartell will play at top seeded STMA Thursday at 7 p.m. for the Section title)
Section 8AA Final
Tech 2, Apollo 1
(Tech earned 2nd straight state tournament appearance. Tech will learn Saturday when and where they play in the State Tournament next week).
Section 8A Final
Cathedral 4, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 0
(Jacob Oliver scored 2 goals and Jack Stang and Connor Stockman each scored once for Cathedral. Cathedral is 19-0 and will find out Saturday when and where they will play in the State Tournament next week).
Cross Country:
Cathedral wins their 5th straight Granite Ridge Conference Championship.
(25-14, 25-14, 25-12)(Abby Haus had 16 kills and Brenna McClure had 9 kills and 3 blocks for Sartell).
ROCORI 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
(25-15, 25-15, 25-19)(Ava Athman had 11 kills for the Storm)
Cathedral 3, Milaca 0
(25-20, 25-12, 25-20)(Cammy Sand had 35 set assists and Ellie Voth had 13 kills for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 16-9)
Alexandria 3, Tech 0
Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 0
Albany 3, Pierz 0
Foley 3, Mora 1
Holdingford 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 1
Delano 3, Annandale 0
ACGC 3, Royalton 1
Princeton 3, Litchfield 2
Maple Lake 3, Kimball 2
Sauk Centre 3, Benson 0