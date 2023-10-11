High School Sports Results Tuesday October 10

Volleyball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Moorhead 0

(25-22, 25-23, 25-22)(Grace Schulte had 25 set assists, Abby Haus had 10 kills and Brenna McClure had 8 kills for the Sabres)

Willmar 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

(23-25, 25-22, 25-13, 19-25, 15-12)(Ava Athman had 22 kills and Aubrey Marketon had 15 set assists for the Storm)

Cathedral 3, Mora 0

(25-18, 25-18, 25-21)(Ellie Voth had 16 kills and Cammy Sand had 27 set assists for the Crusaders)

Albany 3, Little Falls 0

Milaca 3, Foley 2

Kimball 3, Spectrum 0

Monticello 3, Becker 0

New London-Spicer 3, Litchfield 1

Paynesville 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Zimmerman 3, Princeton 2

Annandale 3, Watertown-Mayer 2

Sauk Centre 3, BOLD 0

Melrose 3, Minnewaska 2

Get our free mobile app

Wednesday's Schedule

Girls Soccer:

Section 8-3-A Playoffs

#8 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #1 St. Michael-Albertville, 7pm

#6 Brainerd at #3 Sartell-St. Stephen, 4pm

Boys Soccer:

Section 8-2-A Playoffs

#5 Becker at #4 Tech, 7pm

#7 Little Falls at #2 Apollo, 7pm

#6 ROCORI at #3 Alexandria, 7pm