High School Sports Results Tuesday August 27

Girls Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 8, Apollo 0

(Molly Statsick lead the team with 5 goals. Kennedi Gack, Riley Quinn and Natalie Knoltes each added one as well. Brynn Darling and Lily Shafton combined for the shutout. Next up for Sartell will be Fergus Falls on Thursday.)

Tech 4, ROCORI 1

(Tech got goals from Molly Burkstrand (her 5th goal this week) and Journee Okwar (her 3rd goal this week) Tech will play again Wednesday at home against Becker.)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Fergus Falls 1

(Sydney Bauer and Ava Plemel scored goals for the Storm. Autumn Kriefall had 4 saves for Sauk Rapids-Rice. Storm head coach Faith Bila "We had to play every minute. Fergus came out strong and played that way the entire game. We had to stay calm and find the space behind their defense in order to make our attack happen. Proud of the W.")

Albany 2, Hillcrest Lutheran 1

St. John's Prep 2, Princeton 2

(The Johnnies controlled play for most of the game, getting on the board first with a goal at the 33:43 minute mark from freshman midfielder Claudia Ruzanic to take a 1-0 haltime lead. The Tigers Peyton Wilson and Amedia Horton would capitalize on two long-shot goals 6 minutes apart midway through the second half to take a 2-1 lead. Sophomore goalkeeper Maya Beumer made a diving penalty save at the 70 minute mark to keep SJP in the game, and with just a 1:42 remaining, freshman midfielder Maia Fremo came up big, rocketing a 30 yard shot into the back of the net to secure the draw for the Johnnies. SJP took 17 shots to Princeton’s 7 and Beumer finished with 3 saves on the night. The Johnnies are 1-0-1 on the season and host Pelican Rapids on Thursday.)

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 5, Pelican Rapids 0

(Connor Stockman scores 2 goals for the Crusaders while Jacob Oliver, Jack Stang and Sasha Heikkila scored once each. Cathedral is 2-0 and will play at Alexandria Thursday)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Fergus Falls 0

Apollo 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 3

Tech 2, ROCORI 0

Volleyball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Tech 0

(25-18, 31-29, 18-25, 25-17)(For Sartell Olivia Terhune had 15 kills, Keely Guggisberg 9 kills, Kiegan Scoles 7 kills, Gaby Schulte 21 set assists, and Gabi Schumann 6 aces & 26 digs. Miracle Jensen had 23 kills for Tech and Amber Kilanowski had 7 kills for Tech. Tech is 0-2 overall)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Becker 0

(25-21, 25-20, 25-10)(Lauren Schloe had 10 kills and Stella Lambaere had 8 kills for the Storm).

Royalton 3, Cathedral 0

(20-25, 23-25, 16-25)(For Cathedral - Ellie Voth - 8 Kills 6 Digs, Maddy Schroeder - 8 Kills , Julia Anderson - 4 Kills, Katie Reuter - 9 Digs 1 Ace, Izzy Meyers - 7 Assists 4 Digs, Berkley Mathiasen - 9 Assists 4 Digs)

Albany 3, Little Falls 0

(Albany improves to 5-0. For Albany - Ellery Ehresmann 31 set assist, 4 kills, 6/7 serving, 1 ace serve, 1 ace block, 5 digs, Hannah Klein 13 kills, 1 set assist, 4/4 serving, 1 ace serve, 1 ace block, 4 digs. Brynn Panek 7 kills, 3 ace blocks, 5/5 serving. Kelsey Lobitz 6 kills, 1 ace block, 1/1 serving, 5 digs, Hailee Stich 4 kills, 1 ace block, Ava Hines 14/14 serving, 4 ace serves, 1 dig, Ellyana Sand 14/14 serving, 1 ace serve, 2 digs)

Foley 3, Milaca 1

Melrose 3, Morris Area 1

Pequot Lakes 3, Pierz 0

Princeton 3, Rock Ridge 0

Maple Lake 3, Dassel-Cokato 1

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 4, ROCORI 3

St. Cloud Crush 5, Princeton 2

Crush Winners:

Paige Tarrolly 2-0

Sadie Mclean 2-0

Karly Backes 2-0

Sophia Erickson 2-0

Bella Newbauer 2-0

Katie Pfieffer 2-0

Morgan Schneider 1-0

Hannah Miller 1-0 (Hannah's 1st Varsity win)

The Crush will have a Triangular on Thursday against Brainerd and Little Falls in Brainerd.

Girls Swimming/Diving:

The Cathedral-Apollo-St. John's Prep Girls Swim and Dive team hosted day two of its dual meet tournament last night. The team beat Princeton to win the Small Teams Dual Tournament. This is Apollo's first win of the Dual Tournament ever, and the first time they've started the season 2-0 in at least 12 years. Lizzy Krueger finished 2nd in the 200 and 500 freestyles and was part of the winning 200 free relay team. Evelyn Resseman was 4th in diving and Blaich Churchill was 4th in the 100 breaststroke. St. John's Prep's Izzy Westling broke the Apollo All-Time record in the 100 Breaststroke, swimming a 1:10.51. The previous record was set in 1979. Cathedral-Apollo-St. John's Prep will host Sauk Rapids in a 3pm matinee tomorrow at Apollo.