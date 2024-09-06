High School Sports Results Thursday September 5

Boys Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Detroit Lakes 0

Cathedral 4, Central Minnesota Christian 0

(Jack Stang had two goals for Cathedral. Jacob Oliver had a goal and two assists, Griffin Sturm added a goal and Gabe Vaske posted the shutout in goal for the Crusaders as head coach Alex Hess posted his 150th career coaching win.)

St. John's Prep 5, Little Falls 4

Melrose 4, Minnewaska 0

Princeton 2, Becker 0

Girls Soccer:

Moorhead 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(Autumn Kriefall had 7 saves for the Storm. Storm head coach Faith Bila "Tough loss. However, I am proud of our girls for sticking together and playing until the very end. Playing on turf when we don't practice on turf is a game changer. The speed of play is triple what we are used to, but as the game went on we made adjustments and learned how to adapt to the speed of the ball. We know what we need to work on to get better, and as long as we continue to have a growth mindset, we will improve."

Cathedral 8, Albany 0

(Four different Crusaders scored goals in the attack. Addie Mondloch had the hat trick, Bayley Schneider and Amelia Newiger each notched 2 goals, and Bridget Torborg scored one. The assists were also well balanced, with Schneider with 3, Newiger with 2, and Natalie Lesnau, Emma Lochen, and Aubrey Lesnau each with 1. Aubrey Lesnau and the defensive line shut out the Huskies and allowed only 3 shots on net. Cathedral moves to 3-2 on the season, and their next match up is at Visitation School on Tuesday, 9/10. Grace Kreuzer had 12 saves for Albany)

St. John's Prep 1, Little Falls 0

Becker 3, Princeton 0

Volleyball:

Tech 3, Brainerd 1

(25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 25-12)(Tech is 2-3 overall and 2-3 in the CLC.)

Alexandria 3, Apollo 0

Moorhead 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

(18-25, 16-25, 19-25) (Sartell was led by Lily Lewandowski with 4 kills and 2 solo blocks , Liv Terhune had 4 kills and 3 solo blocks and 3 aces , Gabby Schulte had 4 kills and 9 assists, Kaylee Rademacher had 10 assists, and Gabi Schumann 12 digs)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Detroit Lakes 0

(25-19, 25-12, 25-14(Sauk Rapids-Rice is 3-0. Lauren Schloe had 8 kills and 7 blocks for the Storm)

Cathedral 3, Foley 2

(23-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12)(Cathedral was led by Ellie Voth with 22 Kills / 16 digs / 6 Blocks. Maddy Schroeder had 7 Kills / 4 Blocks, Finley Polipnick - 6 Kills / 19 digs / 3 Aces, and Izzy Meyers - 19 set assists / 3 Aces)

Albany 3, Pierz 0

(25-10, 25-8, 25-12)(Albany improves to 7-0 and 3-0 GRC. Albany was led by Ellery Ehresmann with 30 set assists, 1 kill, 5/6 serving, 2 ace serves, 1 ace block, 4 digs, Ellery reached 1000 career set assists, Hannah Klein had 17 kills, 1 set assist, 4/5 serving, 2 ace blocks, 7 digs, Brynn Panek had 5 kills, 1/2 serving, 1 ace serve, 3 ace blocks, 1 dig, Kelsey Lobitz had 3 kills, 7/7 serving, 1 ace serve, 1 ace block, 2 digs, and Hailee Stich 4 kills)

Annandale 3, Becker 1

Minnewaska 3, Melrose 2

BBE 3, Holdingford 0

Kimball 3, ACGC 0

Royalton 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 1

Maple Lake 3, Paynesville 1

Pequot Lakes 3, Little Falls 0

Girls Tennis:

Foley 5, Mora 2

Singles:

No. 1 - Addy Axtell , Mora def. Olivia Sauer, Foley, 3-6 , 6-2 , 10-7 ;

No. 2 - Emma Axtell, Mora def. Adelyn Rudnitski , Foley, 6-4 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 - Lydia Anderson, Foley def. Kendall Brandt, Mora, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;

No. 4 - Sage Greenwaldt, Foley def. Kaia Stucky, Mora, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Anna Dahlstrom, Foley - Emily Rahm, Foley def. Mya Peterson, Mora - Teagan Oslin, Mora, 6-4 , 3-6 , 10-8 ;

No. 2 - Chloe Bechtold, Foley - Gracie Crowe, Foley def. Isabelle Keehr, Mora - Jane Olson, Mora, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 - Ashlyn Gapinski, Foley - Megan Cielinski, Foley def. Schultz Mila, Mora - Alyson Karnik, Mora, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

St. Cloud Crush 4, Fergus Falls 3

St. Cloud Crush 6, Detroit Lakes 1

(Crush Winners; Paige Tarrolly 2 wins, Sophia Erickson, June Streit 2 Wins, Olivia Erickson 2 wins, Sadie Mclean/Karly Backes, Katie Pfeiffer/Bella Newbauer, Hanna Miller/Morgan Schneider. The Crush are 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the CLC. The Crush will host Buffalo and Litchfield on Saturday at Tech. Play will start at 8:30am).

Girls Swimming/Diving:

The Cathedral-Apollo-St. John's Prep Girls Swim and Dive team lost to Tech in a very competitive meet at Apollo last night. Elizabeth Krueger was 2nd in the 100 fly, 3rd in the 200 free, and part of both the 200 medley and 400 free relays that finished 2nd.

Boys Cross Country:

The Cathedral Boys Cross-Country team finished 3rd as a team in Holdingford. Carson Rolph finished 5th overall and Liam Scanlon came in 14th for the Crusaders.

Girls Cross Country:

The Cathedral Girls Cross-Country team won the Holdingford Invite with an excellent team score of 26, placing five runners in the top ten. Katelyn Waldoch was 2nd, Cecilia Jamison finished 3rd, Enya Scanlon 6th, Kaylee Prom 7th, and Lillian Jamison 8th for Cathedral.