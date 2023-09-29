High School Sports Results Thursday September 28

Boys Soccer:

Tech 1, #2 Willmar 0

(Henry Burkstrand scored the lone goal and he was assisted by Omar Ali for Tech. Coach Dan Stoterau "We finally came out focused and put together a full 80-minute effort against an impressive Willmar team. We knew we had it in us and after a tough performance on Tuesday it was great for us to dig deep and really see what we are capable of. This effort is now our new standard and we get to test it again with a three tough away games next week.")

Cathedral 2, Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

(Jack Stang and Jacob Oliver each scored a goal for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 12-0 and will host Alexandria Saturday at 11 a.m.)

Little Falls 2, St. John's Prep 2

Big Lake 4, Becker 1

Girls Soccer:

Providence Academy 3, Cathedral 0

(Both teams are ranked in the top ten in the state. Cathedral is now 10-2 and will host Albany Monday)

Volleyball:

Albany 3, Cathedral 1

(25-13, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21)(Ellie Voth had 14 kills, 6 blocks and 13 digs and Cammy Sand had 22 set assists for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 11-6)

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Tech 0

Foley 3, Little Falls 1

Monticello 3, Big Lake 0

BBE 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 1

Paynesville 3, Holdingford 0

Kimball 3, Royalton 0

ACGC 3, Maple Lake 1

Melrose 3, Benson 0

New London-Spicer 3, Annandale 1

Girls Tennis:

Fergus Falls 4, St. Cloud Crush 3

(St. Cloud winners include #1 Singles-Abby Brown, #1 Doubles- Isabelle Anderson/Sadie Mclean, #2 doubles- Sophia Erickson/Emma Parries)

Girls Swimming/Diving:

The Cathedral/St. John's Prep Swim and Dive team beat Little Falls, 95-88. Sam Skaja won the 500 free, was 2nd in the 200 IM, and was part of the winning 200 and 400 free relays. Lizzy Krueger was 1st in the 200 free, 2nd in the 500 free, and part of winning 200 medley and 200 free relays, and Anna Danielson was in the winning 400 free relay. The Crusaders host Albany on Thursday.

Cross Country:

The Cathedral Boys Cross-Country team finished 2nd at the Foley Invite, just 11 points behind first-place Cambridge-Isanti. Griffen Ward paced Cathedral with a second-place overall finish, less than three seconds behind the winner. Connor Hanson, Andrew Uy, and Carson Rolph finished 13th through 15th respectively. The Crusaders run at Hinckley-Finlayson on Tuesday.