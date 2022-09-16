High School Sports Results Thursday September 15

Girls Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Fergus Falls 0

(Chloe Turner scored 3 goals and had an assist and Reese Geiger had 2 goals for Sartell)

Cathedral 1, Zimmerman 1

(Hope Schueller scored the lone Cathedral goal. Amelia Newiger had 10 saves for the Crusaders)

St. John's Prep 1, Little Falls 0

Monticello 5, Becker 1

Boys Soccer:

Alexandria 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Little Falls 3, St. John's Prep 0

Monticello 1, Becker 0

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Apollo 0

(25-5, 25-11, 25-9)(Alexis Helmin had 12 kills and Katelyn Anderson had 17 set assists for the Storm)

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1

(23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18)(Kayla Sexton had 14 kills and 25 digs and Ellie Voth added 11 kills for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 7-6)

Foley 3, Mora 0

(25-17, 25-15, 25-20)

Willmar 3, Tech 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Rocori 0

(25-17, 25-22, 25-16)(Abby Haus had 13 kills, Ellie Rengel had 11 kills and Avery Templin had 23 digs)

Albany 3, Pierz 0

Annandale 3, Watertown-Mayer 1

Holdingford 3, Royalton 0

Paynesville 3, Maple Lake 0

Girls Swimming/Diving:

Foley 98, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 88

(Cathedral/SJP started the night with a first place finish in the medley relay made up by Olivia Scheeler, Claire Westling, Izzy Westling and Madelyn Doschadis with a time of 1:59.41. In the 1 meter Diving Miranda Meyers posted a 20+ point improvement from Tuesday nights meet earning her a 2nd place finish with a score 153.55. Cathedral/SJP also had impressive 1st and 2nd place finishes by Clara Lamberts with a 1:09.15 and Lizzy Eiynck with a 1:10.35 in the 100 Yard Butterfly. The Crusaders compete next week at Big Lake on Tuesday September 20th!

Girls Tennis:

Pine City 7, Foley 0