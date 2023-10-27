High School Sports Results Thursday October 26

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

St. Cloud Crush Tennis player Paige Tarrolly lost in the consolation round of the Class AA State Tournament Thursday to Aisha Atayeva of Chaska 6-3, 6-2. Tarrolly finished the season with a 26-8 record. This is her 3rd state tournament appearance.

Volleyball:

Section 8-3-A Quarterfinals

Detroit Lakes 3, Apollo 0

Becker 3, Tech 0

ROCORI 3, Little Falls 0

Section 6-2-A First Round

Cathedral 3, Pierz 0

(25-21, 25-13, 25 -17)(Ellie Voth had 17 kills, Cammy Sand added 23 set assists and Sydney Wahlin had 17 digs for Cathedral. Cathedral's record is 18-9).

Minnewaska 3, Foley 0

Holdingford 3, Royalton 1

Sauk Centre 3, Osakis 0

Cross Country:

Section 5-A Final

Boys

1) St. John's Prep 82 points

2) Cathedral 91 points

(Cathedral's Griffin Ward finished 4th. Both the Crusaders and St. John's Prep qualify for the State Meet Saturday November 4 at Les Bolstad Golf Course at the U of M).

Section 8AA Final @ Little Falls

Boys

1) Perham

4) ROCORI

6) Albany

9) Eden Valley-Watkins-Kimball

(Henry Lemke of Eden Valley-Watkins-Kimball finished 4th, Carter Schwalbe of Albany finished 11th)

Girls

1) Alexandria

4) ROCORI

7) Albany

12) Eden Valley-Watkins-Kimball

(Eva Lundgren of Albany finished 9th).