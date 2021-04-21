The world was watching Tuesday afternoon as the verdict in the Derek Chauvin case was announced. After 10 hours of deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict on all three charges against the former Minneapolis police officer. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for about 8 weeks from now.

Shortly after the verdict was read, Chauvin was handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom. That's when viewers noticed something was scribbled on his hand and people immediately started to speculate. You can see the image of his hands above and watch him being taken away in this video. (TMZ was able to solve the mystery - read what was written below.)

Here’s What Was Written on Derek Chauvin’s Hand as He Was Led Away in Cuffs

TMZ reached out to Derek's lawyer, Eric Nelson, to ask what was written on his client's hand. Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, told the website that typically covers celebrity gossip, "his client wrote the number (his lawyer's phone number) ahead of the conviction because the convicted former cop knew if the jury found him guilty of second-degree murder he'd almost certainly have his bail revoked and he'd be remanded to custody."

CourtTV

MINNESOTA GOVERNOR TIM WALZ ISSUES A STATEMENT ON THE VERDICT

Governor Tim Walz issued a statement immediately after the verdict was read. Walz described the jury's decision as an important step forward for justice in Minnesota but also stated "our work has only begun."