Here’s A Big Opportunity For Central Minnesotans To Make A Difference

There are many worthwhile ways to get involved and give back to the community, and most if not all of them have rewarding aspects to them. I’m hoping to be able to get involved more soon myself, but one of the great things about my job is to let others know about opportunities where they can be involved as well.

When I was living and working in Virginia, our stations were very involved with the Big Brothers Big Sisters in that area. We worked with their “Bowl for Kids' Sake” fundraiser each year and had a blast.

I noticed recently that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is seeking “Bigs” (adults/mentors) to work with “Littles” (kids in the area). There are a few ways you can be involved, and it may not take as much as you think to make a major difference.

In Virginia I heard several stories of how the adults got as much out of their time with the children they worked with. I also heard from parents who were thankful for those who worked with their children and the positive impact that Big Brother Big Sisters had.

There are opportunities for students to be involved as Mentors as well. Over the years, there have been numerous athletes from James Madison University, where I broadcast sports for 6 years, that worked with BBBS, including for Pittsburgh Steeler, and Buffalo Bill Arthur Moats.

There is currently a list of students who would like a mentor that are having to wait for one to become available.

The time you spend can be on campus or you spend time with the student doing things that interest you and them.

Of course, there is a screening process, and then training so you’re not going into the situation without support. If you are in a position to give a little of yourself, at least check with Big Brothers Big Sisters and see if their needs fit the time you have to give.