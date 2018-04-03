Help Plan the Future of St. Cloud Technical High School

ST. CLOUD -- If you want to get your two-cents in on what should happen to the current St. Cloud Technical High School, there's a meeting happening Wednesday. An Open House on the future of the building will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the school's Learning Resource Center.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says it is the first step in the visioning process. He says the process should be completed by the end of summer, and it is possible you could see some redevelopment on the Media Center property along Division Street as soon as this fall already.

That whole operation will transfer into the new administration building -- the old Minnesota School of Business. That will take place later this year. So that will be available earlier. So if there's a vision to speed that up, there might be an opportunity for something to happen there before the school is even vacated.

Kleis says he'd like to put out a Request for Proposals later this year and have a plan in place for the Tech building by next spring.

This coming school year 2018-2019 is the last year it will be used as a school.

The new Tech is currently under construction along 33rd Street South in St. Cloud.

Earlier this year the school district and the city agreed to transfer the ownership of the building and the property. Kleis says this was done because the city is in a much better position to redevelop it in a much more timely and cost-effective manner than the school district could.