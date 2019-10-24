Helicopter Landing at Two Sauk Rapids Schools for DARE Flight

SAUK RAPIDS -- Don't be alarmed if you see a medical helicopter landing near a few Sauk Rapids schools Friday.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a North Memorial helicopter will be landing at Pleasantview and Mississippi Heights Elementary schools for an educational presentation put on by the DARE program.

The fly-in will provide students the opportunity to learn about the important work done by medical flight crews and build relationships students and first responders.

Sheriff Troy Heck says while the presence of a medical helicopter near a school can be cause for alarm, no emergency will be taking place.

Download The AM 1240 WJON Mobile App