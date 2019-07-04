Heavy Rain Causes Street Flooding In St. Cloud Metro Area

ST. CLOUD -- A heavy downpour in the St. Cloud metro area caused flooding in the streets and many backyards Thursday. The rain started around 11:00 a.m. and finally let up by around 2:00 p.m.

The Sartell Police Department says that as of 2:00 p.m. they still had many neighborhoods with flooded roadways. The public works department put up barricades in those areas and we are asking people not to drive around them, even if they believe they can make it through the high water.

By 4:00 p.m. the police department says they were able to open all streets for travel once again.

Photo courtesy of Sartell Police

The force of the rain was popping some manhole covers off in the community, so they don't advise walking in the flooded roadway sections either in case that has occurred.