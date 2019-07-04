Heavy Rain Causes Street Flooding In St. Cloud Metro Area
ST. CLOUD -- A heavy downpour in the St. Cloud metro area caused flooding in the streets and many backyards Thursday. The rain started around 11:00 a.m. and finally let up by around 2:00 p.m.
The Sartell Police Department says that as of 2:00 p.m. they still had many neighborhoods with flooded roadways. The public works department put up barricades in those areas and we are asking people not to drive around them, even if they believe they can make it through the high water.
By 4:00 p.m. the police department says they were able to open all streets for travel once again.
The force of the rain was popping some manhole covers off in the community, so they don't advise walking in the flooded roadway sections either in case that has occurred.
According to the weather station located at the Sartell police station, they have received 4.44 inches of rain since it began.
St. Cloud Police tells WJON News that there was a report of some flooding under the 9th Avenue railroad bridge when it was raining the hardest, but that has since gone down the drain.
In Sauk Rapids City Administrator Ross Olson says he has not heard of any flooding issues in their city.
Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte says she hasn't heard of any substantial flooding outside of the Sartell area, saying that Sartell probably got the worst of it.