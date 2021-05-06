ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police have arrested the suspect involved in a nearly 9 hour standoff at the Wells Fargo Bank.

Get our free mobile app

Police responded to possible robbery in progress at around 2:00 p.m. at the bank at the corner of 33rd Avenue North and 2nd Street South.

Authorities from the St. Cloud Police Department SWAT Team and the FBI were called in to assist In the negotiations.

Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, at least four hostages were released. Police says all hostages are safe and unharmed.

At around 10:30 authorities entered the bank and the suspect was taken into custody.

St. Cloud Police Stand Off