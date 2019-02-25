UPDATE: Police Release Photo of Wells Fargo Robbery Suspect

ST. CLOUD -- Police have released a photo of the suspect from the robbery at a Wells Fargo we told you about last week.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo Bank at 200 33rd Avenue South. St. Cloud Police say the suspect entered the bank, gave a note to a teller, and then demanded money.

The suspect is described as a black man around six-feet-tall wearing a grey hooded zip-up jacket, a black hat under the hood, black gloves, and glasses. Authorities say the suspect indicated he had a weapon, but never showed it. He then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt in the robbery, and police have not yet located the suspect.

The investigation is active and the FBI is assisting.