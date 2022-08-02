Heat Advisory into Monday Evening, Storms Possible
UNDATED -- Heat indices will climb to 100 to 108 degrees on Tuesday afternoon across most of southern and central Minnesota.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Stearns and Sherburne Counties along with much of central and southern Minnesota until 8:00 p.m.
Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks inside of an air-conditioned building. Those engaging in strenuous outdoor activities will be at greater risk for heat illness.
Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark.
Check for the latest updates as they become available.
