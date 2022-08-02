Heat Advisory into Monday Evening, Storms Possible

UNDATED -- Heat indices will climb to 100 to 108 degrees on Tuesday afternoon across most of southern and central Minnesota.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Stearns and Sherburne Counties along with much of central and southern Minnesota until 8:00 p.m.

Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks inside of an air-conditioned building. Those engaging in strenuous outdoor activities will be at greater risk for heat illness.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark.

Check for the latest updates as they become available.