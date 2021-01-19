Health Matters; Seasonal Affective Disorder [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I was joined by Therapist Anne Deters from the Village Family Service Center in St. Cloud. We discussed Seasonal Affective Disorder. We discussed how this disorder is similar and different from depression and how people can help those suffering from this. She also talks about ways to cope with the disorder and some suggestions to avoid going down this path. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

Anne Deters says exercise, a good diet, regular social activity and regular sunlight can help diminish the effects of Seasonal Affective Disorder. She also suggested a light that can replace the lack of sunlight this time of year. Traveling to someplace warm in the winter can also help with this problem with a lack of sunlight here and abundance of cold weather. A person's stress levels can also drop with a vacation. Learn more about the Village Family Service Center.

Health Matters airs on WJON from 9:10-10 a.m. Mondays and Saturdays on WJON.

